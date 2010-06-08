Here's What Media Pundits Are Saying About Helen Thomas' Crazy Press Corps. Retirement

Say goodbye, Helen.

It’s clear what today’s biggest media story was.Hearst announced that long-time 89-year-old White House correspondent Helen Thomas is retiring “effective immediately” in the wake of her controversial remarks about Israel and the Palestinians.



Here’s what people are saying:

Jeff Bercovici (DailyFinance): “Predictably, her critics have seizer on her recent remarks as proof she’s a closeted anti-Semite. I think its proof of something much simpler: Nobody that old should be offering unfiltered, off-the-cuff opinions on controversail topics in public.”

Jeremy W. Peters (The New York Times): “Ms. Thomas, 89, made a name for herself asking tough, provocative questions of every president since John F. Kennedy, but her tart tongue may have finally brought her career to a close. Her retirement marks a rather ignominious end to a career that was trailblazing and historic. Few White House correspondents ever achieved her high profile and respectability.”

Jon Friedman (MarketWatch): “Yes, Helen Thomas’s exit Monday marks the sad end of a distinguished journalism career. More profoundly, though, it signals a cautionary tale to the ever-growing ranks of journalists — including bloggers, commentators and, yes, columnists — who make their careers out of trying to shock audiences. This is what can happen when you go too far. Your career will end, swiftly and unceremoniously.”

Joe Klein (Time): “The temptation here is to wax nostalgic about all the years Thomas worked the beat and so on…but sorry, ever since she made her back to Poland statement, I’ve been thinking about this: …I was in Israel during the first Gulf War … When the first scud attack came, in the middle of the night, I hustled into a designated safe room, put on my mask and looked around at the others huddled behind their masks. Several were elderly people–they reminded me of my grandparents … It was an image I’ll never forget. It was the first thing I thought about when Helen Thomas said that the Jews should go back to Poland.”

The White House Correspondents Association (via Michael Calderone’s twitter): “Helen Thomas has had a long and distinguished career in journalism that is unrivalled, covering 10 presidents over the past 50 years. Along the way, she shattered many glass ceilings, including serving as the first female president of the WHCA. We are saddened by her recent comments, but we commend her for a trailblazing career, and we wish her the best.”

So who will get Thomas’ coveted front-row seat in the press briefing room?

Patrick Gavin at Politico thinks it’s a battle between Fox News and Bloomberg News.

But you can cast your own vote over at Mediaite courtesy of Steve Krakauer.

