Earlier we mentioned the odd Breakingviews story arguing that Vikram Pandit should keep his job, while listing off a long list of mistakes.



But Felix Salmon nailed the real story here. Judging by the latest photo, it’s not been a good year for the Citigroup (C) CEO. If only for his own health, he should step aside.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.