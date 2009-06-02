Burger King: "Global Warming Is Baloney"

A reporter in Tennessee noticed his local Burger King had a sign out front declaring “Global Warming Is Baloney.” He tried to figure out if that was the official stance of Burger King, or just a franchise gone rogue. Turns out it’s a franchise gone rogue.



Here’s the transcript:

Me: Hi, I’m calling from the Flyer about your sign. Does Burger King really think global warming is baloney?

BK: [Hangup]

Me:(calling back): Your sign out front says global warming is baloney.

BK: I don’t see that sir.

Me: Well it does.

BK: I don’t see that sir… I change the signs and that sign’s been up for a week.

Me: Well, I have pictures that I took this afternoon [cross conversation ensuring I’m calling the correct BK. I am]

Me: So there’s no question that your sign said it and so did one in Midtown. I want to know if it was on purpose or if it was a prank someone pulled on you.

BK: Let me get the manager. [several minutes of dead air then the same or very similar voice picks up.]

BK: Who were you holding for?

Me: A manager, about the sign. I have pictures of the sign and people have called me upset. I just want to know if it’s a mistake or not so I can report it. [rehash of previous conversation]

BK: Let me go outside and look at the sign and I’ll call you right back. [exchange of contact info]

[phone rings, I answer]

BK: The sign was put up yesterday.

Me: And it’s not a mistake?

BK: No.

Me: It reflects the opinion of BK international?

BK: Yes. Would you like to talk to the home office? I can give you a number.

Me: I’ve got the number, I’ve already contacted them. Thanks.

Morning Links:

The rise in oil prices won’t help cleantech this time, because cleantech needs cash, which is still scarce. [Earth2Tech]

We have to develop clean coal technology, because it’s our only chance at a clean planet. [Grist]

Climate change talks between the West and China are always complicated. [FT]

GM sells Hummer to unkown buyer. [NYT]

China will spend $14.6 billion to amp up its wind power. [Bloomberg]

Amorphous Silicon losing out in the solar shake out. [Greentech Media]

Falling silicon pressures thin film makers. [Reuters]

