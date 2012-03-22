At Nearly 2 Miles Long, This Is By Far The Longest Wedding Gown Train In The World

Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

If the thought of tripping down the wedding aisle makes you cringe, wait until you see this.The record has just been broken for the world’s longest wedding gown train, in Bucharest.



To show it off, 17-year-old Romanian model Emma Dumitrescu wore the 1.85-mile-long piece of fabric in a hot air balloon on Tuesday, letting it dance and twirl in the wind, Jessica Pilot reports for the Daily News.

The previous record for the longest wedding train, as certified by Guinness World Records, was under a mile, and was set by a designer in the Netherlands.

The Romanian dress was designed by Andree Salon fashion house. It took 10 seamstresses and almost 100 days to make, and its materials cost nearly $8,000, according to the AP.

Here are some photo’s of Dumitrescu’s ride:

Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Photo: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

