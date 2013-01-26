Roller Derby Girl Says She's Going To Knock Ackman Down If Herbalife Goes Under

Some roller derby girls

Photo: pixel 8 via Flickr

A roller derby girl named Jillian Bellovary (a.k.a. “Big Banger”), who is a regular user of Herbalife, has some harsh words for hedge fund manager Bill Ackman if the company goes under.She wrote the following to NPR’s Planet Money: (emphasis ours)



….Herbalife is pretty big in the roller derby community because they help sponsor a fitness/nutrition challenge (called Derbalife). The Herbalife products are not at all required for the challenge, but of course they are glad to educate us about them if we want to try them out.

So, if you are wondering who the Herbalife customers are — a bunch of them are rollergirls. The shakes are great and if the company goes under because of this short-selling nonsense then I am totally going to go knock that guy down.

Yipes!

Ackman, who runs $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, is shorting more than 20 million shares of Herbalife. He believes the multi-level marketing company that sells nutrition products is a “pyramid scheme.”

Ackman has also pledged to donate 100% of personal profits he makes from the short to charity.

Since December 18, the trading session before Ackman confirmed his short, shares of Herbalife are up more than 1.7%. The stock touched a 52-week low of $24.24 a share on December 24 and have moved back above the pre-Ackman short level since then.

