A-Rod Will Not Be Suspended For Any Games This Season

If Alex Rodriguez does have to serve his suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, it won’t happen this year according to Jon Heyman of CBSSports.com

There are only 37 games left in the regular season for the Yankees and according to Heyman’s sources, that is not enough time for the case to be argued before an arbitrator and for the arbitrator to issue his ruling.

In fact, Major League Baseball and the players’ association have yet to even set a date for the hearing. After the hearing, the arbitrator has 25 days to make a ruling.

That means A-Rod and the Yankees are stuck with each other at least through the end of this season and possible the playoffs if the Yankees can somehow overcome their deficit in the standings.

Heyman called November or December “a very good estimate” for when this case will finally be resolved.

