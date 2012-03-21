A-Rod Took His Girlfriend And Niece On A $17,000 Shopping Spree And Now He's Disputing The Credit Card Charges

Photo: AP and Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez took his girlfriend, Torrie Wilson, and his niece on a shopping spree at fancy Manhattan boutique Blue & Cream, according to the New York Post.The pair racked up a bill of $17,600, and now, Rodriguez is disputing the charge on his AmEx.



A store rep said Wilson was being price conscious, but Rodriguez’s niece kept “throwing in more and more clothes.” When his niece took the expensive clothes home, the Post was told her mother thought it was too much, and they tried to return some.

But Blue & Cream only takes clothing back for store credit, so now Rodriguez is disputing the charges.

A store rep told the Post:

“It’s ridiculous. Completely ridiculous. We have security tapes and coverage of him at the checkout counter. We’re completely not in the wrong.”

Looks like A-Rod could be out 17K.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.