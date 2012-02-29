A-Rod Says Kobe Thought About Retiring Last Year Because Of His Knee

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.



We all knew about Kobe Bryant‘s wrist problems coming into this season, but it turns out his knee was a much bigger problem before the games started.

According to New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, who has battled problems in the lower half of his body, Bryant’s knee problems were so severe that he considered retiring after the Los Angeles Lakers lost in the playoffs last year.

Bryant “was really adamant about how great the procedure was for him,” Rodriguez told reporters. “I know that he was hurting before, almost even thinking about retirement, that’s how much pain he was under. And then he said after he went to Germany he felt like a 27-year-old again. I was still a little apprehensive about it and he kept staying on me about it.”

