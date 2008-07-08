A-Rod's Wife: I'm Keeping The House And You're Sending The Kids To Private School

Alex Rodriguez’s wife Cynthia filed for divorce this morning, blaming her husband’s “extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct.”



The two have a prenuptial agreement which will cover most of the division of money and assets. But, Cynthia wants to keep the pair’s $12 million, six-bedroom home in Coral Gables, Florida. She also demands that Alex support her and their children in the lavish lifestyle to which they’ve become accustomed, including…sending the kids to private school. (Let’s see…two kids at $30k a pop…that should leave him with $27.94 million a year).

Cynthia’s also demanding that A-Rod continue to pay for health and life insurance for her and the kids and pay off all of their debts. It’s unknown whether the couple’s $7.4 million Trump Park Avenue apartment, which they purchased in 2005, is covered by the prenup.

TMZ has the divorce filing.

