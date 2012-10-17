A-Rod Reportedly Spent The 8th Inning Flirting With Two Blondes In The Stands Saturday

A-Rod with his girlfriend Torrie Wilson

Photo: Getty Images

A-Rod was pulled out of the line up in the Yankees’ game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday night and it gave him a little extra time to flirt with some ladies.Instead of feeling down about himself for his poor performance, Rodriguez tried to pep himself up by reportedly hitting on some girls a couple of rows behind the dugout, according to the New York Post.



Some details from the Post:

“Alex was holding a pen and wrote a note on a ball which was thrown at the women by a ball boy,” the witness explained.

“The girls, who had already caught two balls, seemed bemused at first and tried to hand the ball to another fan, but other fans noticed the note on it and yelled at them to read it.

“The note asked them to write their phone numbers on the ball and throw it back,” the witness said.

“One of the girls, with darker blond hair, wrote . . . on the ball and threw it back at A-Rod, who gave her a big smile.”

But once Derek Jeter broke his ankle, the flirting stopped and A-Rod focused on the game. Don’t forget, A-Rod is currently attached, he’s dating wrestler Torrie Wilson.

Guyism thinks this might be the lady A-Rod had his eye on:

Photo: Guyism

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.