The Girl A-Rod Was Reportedly Flirting With During Game 1 Is A Model And Fashion Designer

Yesterday, the New York Post reported that A-Rod was flirting with a blonde girl in the stands behind the dugout after he was pulled out of the line-up at Saturday night’s game.The Post followed up and found the girl that A-Rod reportedly tossed a baseball to with his number on it.
Her name is Kyna Treacy and she’s a model and runs her own bikini line called Kini Bikini.
Treacy’s Facebook has a photo of herself with her friend Katie Quinn at the Yankee’s game on Saturday night holding baseballs and sitting right behind the dugout:
Treacy also tweeted that the Post got her age incorrect in its report, but never denied anything else:
Ha I am 27 not 33!!!!
— Kyna Treacy (@kinibikini) October 17, 2012
But it looks like A-Rod’s girlfriend is still sticking to her man. The wrestler tweeted last night:
Gotta love the gossip mills. It’s amazing how ppl get their kicks, huh?
— Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) October 17, 2012
