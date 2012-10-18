The Girl A-Rod Was Reportedly Flirting With During Game 1 Is A Model And Fashion Designer

Leah Goldman
Kyna TreacyThat’s Kyna in the middle with two models wearing her bikini line

Photo: Getty Images

Yesterday, the New York Post reported that A-Rod was flirting with a blonde girl in the stands behind the dugout after he was pulled out of the line-up at Saturday night’s game.The Post followed up and found the girl that A-Rod reportedly tossed a baseball to with his number on it.

Her name is Kyna Treacy and she’s a model and runs her own bikini line called Kini Bikini.

Treacy’s Facebook has a photo of herself with her friend Katie Quinn at the Yankee’s game on Saturday night holding baseballs and sitting right behind the dugout:

Kyna Treacy

Photo: Facebook

Treacy also tweeted that the Post got her age incorrect in its report, but never denied anything else:

But it looks like A-Rod’s girlfriend is still sticking to her man. The wrestler tweeted last night:

