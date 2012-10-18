The Girl A-Rod Was Reportedly Flirting With During Game 1 Is A Model And Fashion Designer

That’s Kyna in the middle with two models wearing her bikini line

Photo: Getty Images

Yesterday, the New York Post reported that A-Rod was flirting with a blonde girl in the stands behind the dugout after he was pulled out of the line-up at Saturday night’s game.The Post followed up and found the girl that A-Rod reportedly tossed a baseball to with his number on it.



Her name is Kyna Treacy and she’s a model and runs her own bikini line called Kini Bikini.

Treacy’s Facebook has a photo of herself with her friend Katie Quinn at the Yankee’s game on Saturday night holding baseballs and sitting right behind the dugout:

Photo: Facebook

Treacy also tweeted that the Post got her age incorrect in its report, but never denied anything else:

Ha I am 27 not 33!!!! — Kyna Treacy (@kinibikini) October 17, 2012

But it looks like A-Rod’s girlfriend is still sticking to her man. The wrestler tweeted last night:

Gotta love the gossip mills. It’s amazing how ppl get their kicks, huh? — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) October 17, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.