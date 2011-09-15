Alex Rodriguez And Cameron Diaz Have Reportedly Split

Leah Goldman
Cameron Diaz

Photo: AP

rumours are flying that power couple Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz have broken up (New York Post).The two stars both want to focus on their careers. A source told the Post:

“She’s very busy with her career,” the source said of the 39-year-old actress. “And he’s had injuries and wants to focus on his game. They’re dedicated professionals.”

But Diaz isn’t the first break-up A-Rod has seen. From marriage to flings, A-Rod has been linked to a lot of beautiful women

A-Rod was married once, to Cynthia Scurtis, they divorced in 2008

He was tied to Madonna for a short period of time after the divorce

After Madonna came actress Maritza Franco

Sometime in '08 rumours circulated he was dating fitness model Alicia Marie

And there were rumours he was hooking up with Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel

Model Melissa Britos was tied to A-Rod for a short time too

He also dated Kristin Davis, the one who helped Elliot Spitzer find hookers

In 2010, actress Kate Hudson dated A-Rod for a bit

And after he dumped Hudson for being too clingy, he moved right along to model Elaine Spotswood

And of course, his most recent, Cameron Diaz.

A-Rod and his teammate have a lot in common..

Minka Kelly Latest Starlet To Have Her Heart Broken By Derek Jeter, Here Are The Rest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.