Alex Rodriguez And Cameron Diaz Have Reportedly Split

Photo: AP

rumours are flying that power couple Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz have broken up (New York Post).The two stars both want to focus on their careers. A source told the Post:



“She’s very busy with her career,” the source said of the 39-year-old actress. “And he’s had injuries and wants to focus on his game. They’re dedicated professionals.”

But Diaz isn’t the first break-up A-Rod has seen. From marriage to flings, A-Rod has been linked to a lot of beautiful women

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.