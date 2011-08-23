Alex Rodriguez Was Spotted At A Casino Just Weeks After The Alleged Illegal Underground Poker Games

The New York Post reports that Yankees player Alex Rodriguez was spotted at Mohegan Sun in the Poconos last Monday in a “high-stakes gaming room.”



Just a few weeks ago A-Rod was in trouble with the MLB for allegedly going to an illegal underground poker game with several other celebrities.

A blackjack dealer at Mohegan Sun told the Post:

“I saw a few women approach his entourage to get a picture with him, but they were turned down and told to ‘keep walking.’ It was sad seeing that.”

