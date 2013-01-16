A Robot Army Is Destroying The American Workforce

Photo: AP

The age of robots has been talked about since the beginning of the last century.People have long fantasized about robots serving as our personal assistants. But now that they’re here, we’re competing against them for jobs.



The rise of robots in the workplace is “absolutely” at least partially to blame for the lack of jobs in America, MIT professors Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee said in a recent interview on 60 Minutes.

“Technology is always creating jobs, Brynjolfsson told 60 Minutes reporter Steve Kroft. “It’s always destroying jobs. But right now the pace is accelerating. It’s faster we think than ever before in history. So as a consequence, we are not creating jobs at the same pace that we need to.”



