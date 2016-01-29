A ridiculous new game trailer highlights how far video games still have to go

Playstation

Video games have come a long way since the days of “Pong” and “Donkey Kong.”

Not only have the games gotten far better looking (as evidenced above by PlayStation 4 exclusive “Detroit”), but they’ve also gotten smarter and more diverse. There’s an entire section at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City dedicated to video games as a burgeoning artistic medium.

And yet.

That’s an image of Nina Williams, a staple of the “Tekken” fighting series, from the latest trailer for “Tekken 7: Fated Retribution.”

She’s a tough lady who’s been punching and kicking fools in the “Tekken” universe for years; she’s one of the original eight characters. She even had her own PlayStation 2 game, called, “Death By Degrees” (it’s not very good).

And yet.

Look, I like video games a lot. I’ve been playing them my whole life, and I’m 31 now. I write about them for a living, and have for my whole professional career. That’s a lot of video games!

How is it that — despite all those years, and all that evolution in the world of video games — we’re still looking at hypersexualized women in games?

Without getting political, it looks outright ridiculous for this tough lady (a “cold-blooded Irish professional assassin”) to wear something so ridiculously skimpy while participating in a street fight. Look at this nonsense:

I don’t know — feel however you want about it.

Consider this: more than half of game console owners are women, yet far fewer women than men identify as “gamers.” And why is that? Representations of characters like Nina Williams certainly don’t help.

Maybe you’re a die-hard “Tekken” fan who doesn’t want to see Nina’s costume change. I understand, and even sympathize. But then again, she had significantly more clothing in the original “Tekken” (released in 1995!):

Anyway, the full trailer for Nina Williams’ appearance in the upcoming “Tekken 7: Fated Retribution” is below — I had a genuinely hard time watching it without wincing. Is this what people think video games are? In 2016?

I sure hope not.

