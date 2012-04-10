A Ride On This Bus Can Totally Cure Your Hangover

Photo: Hangover Heaven

The words party town and Las Vegas are nearly synonymous. And as in any big party town, people frequently have far too much to drink.And when you have been partying till dawn, no amount of water, greasy food, or sleep can cure that terrible hangover.



But according to The Daily Mail, a new bus in Las Vegas is promising to cure a hangover in as little as 45 minutes.

Dubbed “Hangover Heaven,” the bus is the brainchild of anesthesiologist Jason Burke. The Mail says that he will be administering his own combination of medicine and vitamins in order to cure the hangovers.

The crazy part is that it seems like it actually works. A testimonial video on their website shows a man who partied until the wee hours of the morning, but after a short treatment was ready to face the world again.

Now, the treatment is not nearly as cheap as a greasy sandwich or five bottles of water. Cure packages start at $90 for a hydration IV and can go all the way up to $400 for an in-room visit by a licensed physician using FDA approved medications.

While the bus is an interesting concept, and they say that it offers a smooth, stable ride, the last place we typically want to be when we’re hungover is in a large, moving vehicle.

But, as The Mail and Hangover Heaven note, the service only cures hangovers, it doesn’t cure alcohol poisoning. So don’t think you can drink two gallons of gin and be perfectly fine in the morning with a brief ride on this bus.

The service officially kicks off April 14th. Any readers planning on testing it this weekend?

