Reward Offered For Name Of Policeman Who Shot Veteran Scott Olsen In Oakland Protest

Photo: Occupy Marines

A $4,000 reward has been offered for the identity of the police officer who may have been responsible for the injuries sustained by former Iraq war veteran Scott Olsen in the Oakland protests last week.Speculation is running rampant online and Anonymous has already provided a name and home address for the individual currently suspected.



I’ve received several documents and links with highly sensitive information directly from Anonymous via temporary, expired email addresses.

SCMagazine has some of the Anonymous links I’ve received and quotes the movement:

“‘The time has come to retaliate against Oakland police via all non-violent means, beginning with ‘doxing’ of individual officers and particularly higher-ups involved in the department’s conduct of late,” read an Anonymous statement, posted to Pastebin.

An Oakland police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Doxing references the public release of information about individuals.”

It looks like the public, and the Occupy movement, will continue pursuing the individual’s identity. In the meantime, a group called #OccupyMARINES has updated their list of demands and called on members of all military branches to lend their protection and support.

In addition #OccupyMARINES has added its voice to the cry for Oakland Mayor Jean Quan’s resignation.

In Response To The Oakland Shooting Of Scott Olsen OccupyMARINES Request The Following

Our Brother Marine Corps Veteran Scott Olsen Remains In The Hospital Under Critical Condition From Sustaining A Blow To The Head From An Oakland Police Department Riot Officer Projectile Early Wednesday Morning October 25, 2011.

OccupyMARINES Have Watched Closely The Response From The OPD, The Mayor, The Governor, And All Others Involved In The Oakland Attack On Peaceful Demonstrators; We Have Observed These Pathetic Cowards Refuse Responsibility For Their Actions That May Very Well Alter The Course Of Our Brother’s Life. Additionally, Many Other Police Departments Nationwide Deploy Similar Riot Tactics Against Demonstrators honouring The OWS 8, A Peaceful Declaration Of Assembly; We Will organise Peacefully Against These Departments.

In Response To The Oakland Shooting Of Scott Olsen OccupyMARINES Request The Following:

The GOP Cowards Responsible For Influencing This Event Be Brought To Justice. Track Names And Photos Of Each And Email Them To Us

Identify The 300 OPD Riot Officers By Name, Photo, And Badge Number With Boots On The Ground Engaging In Illegal Excessive Force Acts Against Peaceful Americans For Prosecution.

Identify The Officer Responsible For Harming Scott Olsen By Name And Photo For Prosecution.

The Honorable Resignation Of Oakland Mayor Jean Quan And Acting Police Chief Howard Jordan.

A Public Apology From California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. For The Unlawful Injury Of Our Brother Scott Olsen.

We Fully Intend To Make An Example, Legally And Peacefully, Of The Cowards Associated With Harming An American Veteran. We Will Not Stop Until Our Aforementioned Demands Are Met In Their Entirety.

God Be With Scott Olsen, We Pray A Speedy Recovery For Him And His Mother.

Semper Fidelis Scott Olsen

Check out the video of Scott Olsen being struck and the attack on his rescuers here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.