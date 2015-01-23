We Tried The App That Lets You Rent 'Well-Connected Partygoers' In London And Had A Wild Night

Author Zoola Fix owner Richard Walker-Smith, right, with our friend Charlie.

Zoola Fix is a startup new to London that connects tourists and locals looking for a good time with “Fixers,” the platform’s name for “well-connected partygoers” who know the city’s hottest nightspots and how to get inside.

We met owner Richard Walker-Smith at a speakeasy cocktail bar in Soho last weekend to see what the service is about. After a few rounds, he took us out on the town. Things got interesting.

