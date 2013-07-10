A Retired Mortgage Banker Is Selling This Epic Delaware Beach Home For $7.5 Million

Retired mortgage banker Bill Blomquist and his wife Diane are selling their Delaware beach house for $7.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Tucked away on three lots in Rehoboth Beach, the 8,400-square-foot home is built on land that the Blomquists bought in 1977 for $225,000.

The Blomquists, their three children, and 13 grandchildren have been using the sprawling beach home for years. With stunning views at 4,300 square feet of deck space, it certainly makes for a nice vacation. Plus it’s quieter than the Hamptons.

Bryce Lingo and Shaun Tull of Jack Lingo have the listing.

