A Restaurant Owner Is Trying To Take The Blame For The Horrible Kentucky Fried Gillard Menu

The owner of the restaurant that hosted the Liberal Party fundraiser for Federal MP Mal Brough has tried to take the blame for a menu containing sexist jokes about Australia’s Prime Minister.

Richards & Richards owner Joe Richards has claimed responsibility for the menu, claiming it was never distributed on tables at the fundraiser.

Instead, according to Fairfax Media, he said it was just an in-house joke which no one actually saw. He also said he didn’t know a staff member has taken a photo of it, which was according to him put on Facebook.

“I created a mock menu myself as a light-hearted joke, however as I said I never produced them for public distribution, he said in a letter released by the Queensland LNP.

“As you know no one at the dinner was privy to such a menu, and it is so unfortunate that an in-house joke between myself and my son has caused you great problems and embarrassment,” he wrote.

