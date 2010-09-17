Fund Manager Responds To Company Threatening To Sue Him And Idiot Day-Traders Who Say He Should Be Hanged

I woke up this morning to find people on the Yahoo chat board saying that I should be hanged and the company saying they deny “all the allegations contained in the blog” and telling me they “will be aggressively pursuing all legal remedies.”



To the latter there is a simple defence to this – which is to demonstrate that their site did not work. I have done so with a video (now placed on YouTube). I am not going to embed it because it is frankly boring as most of my readers would know how to book a plane flight or a hotel online anyway.

Several journalists wanted my comment – and it was the same… just test it out. Everything needed to verify my blog post can be done from your office in your little hedge fund or in the SEC. Journalists both inside China and outside China have asked me for comment – and the comment is the same… just try and book certain things with the website.

I was explicit – there is an old-fashioned phone-based travel agency underlying this site. If you are in China and you give your 11 digit mobile phone number there are many places where you think you are going to complete the booking process online and then a box turns up to expect a phone call from a person to actually complete the booking process.

As far as we can tell this is not an internet travel agent in that you cannot finalise a transaction online. This is from a company that once said this in their press release:

The new website will integrate the Company’s three previous, separate ones (Classic, TRIPEASY, and Easytrip versions) into a single more integrated and streamlined platform. Accessible via http://www.cnutg.com , the website is a result of a year of research and development based on customer ratings and feedback. It offers comprehensive and timely travel information and services, including guaranteed low prices, high visual appeal, map support technology and easy payment functions. Additionally, new functionality such as the ability for customers to purchase cell phone minutes using the website should drive additional customers to the site.

My explore found no map functionality, no online payment mechanism, no formalized customer feedback system – indeed very limited cookies. There was a distinct lack of information (fare terms, reasonable sized pictures of hotels etc). The site did not match the press release.

You can still however buy many things offline. As I said – there is a travel agent there – one that pays real commissions out.

Alas there were some things we could not find any way to buy with the website at all such as international hotels. That is despite the company announcing a partnership with Agoda (Priceline). This was what the Agoda announcement said:

Under the agreement, Universal Travel Group will offer its customers access to Agoda’s international network of hotels. Through the updated cnutg.com website, travellers will be able to enjoy special Agoda promotions and instant confirmation at tens of thousands of hotels worldwide. Through this partnership with Universal Travel Group, Agoda intends to increase its exposure in the large Chinese travel market.

The press release announcing this partnership had contact phone numbers from Universal Travel Group and no contact phone number from Priceline. Anybody want to check with Priceline management how much business Universal Travel are doing with Agoda?

That said the company has fixed a few things on the website since my post. For instance the English tab on beta.cnutg.com now works. It did not work prior – and the first I heard about it working was when I was flicking through the posts on Yahoo (if only to identify any direct death threats). Also the “pick up at the airport in Shenzen” option has been disabled for me – but as of a few minutes ago it was still available for a journalist in Beijing when he tried to book a flight out of Beijing. Also now rather than some error messages I am now getting a “we will dial you back to complete” message which is clearly an improvement.

But life is not about travel companies in Shenzen and their trolls on the Yahoo chat board thinking you should be hanged. Life is joyous. Travel is one of the things that is fun – and so is YouTube. As I said, I made a YouTube video of me testing the site – and showing some of the glitches – especially the international hotels glitch. Alas it is boring and this blog aims to entertain.

So rather than think about me being hanged I suggest you look at this interpretation of Lady Gaga. It made my day…



