A resident crashed Australian fashion week to complain about the noise

The neighbours were making too much noise for a Sunday night, playing loud dance music, so one upset resident in the Sydney inner city suburb of Eveleigh decided to confront the people involved.

It just so happened to be the opening night of Mercedes Benz Australian Fashion Week at Carriageworks and the man turned up to make his displeasure known as designer Kym Ellery was being applauded for her runway show, which featured actress and model Gemma Ward making a rare appearance on the catwalk.

Fairfax Media says the protestor managed to get through the VIP area and onto the runway to complain shaking his fist and shouting “You have no respect for the local community, the noise is way too loud, this is a disgrace”.

He was intercepted by security before getting too close to Ellery and reportedly left without further incident. There have been no reports of charges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.