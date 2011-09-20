A Republican Congressman From Louisiana Spends $200,000 A Year On Food

Rep. John Fleming, a Louisiana Republican who owns a string of Subway and UPS franchises, was on MSNBC this morning to explain how earning $6.3 million a year—which he did in 2010—isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and to tell Barack Obama to lay off the class warfare. For instance: $200,000 of that goes to food. Being “rich” doesn’t sound so great now, does it?



Here’s how Fleming put it:

I would say that…my net income—[t]he amount that I have to reinvest in my business and feed my family—is more like $600,000 of that $6.3 million. And so by the time I feed my family I have maybe $400,000 left over.

See? This guy’s barely keeping his chin above water! He can even hold onto a lousy 600 grand without his enormous family of ravenous truffle addicts whittling it down to just $400,000. So how many kids does it take to consume four times the U.S. median household income in food each year?

None. According to his bio, Fleming is “married to his wife Cindy for 30 years and the father of four adult children.” Maybe he sends them each like 12 gourmet fruit baskets a day, every day.

