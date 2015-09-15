A reporter sent a small remote-controlled boat with GoPro... into a crocodile's mouth

Smile. Picture: Trevor Frost/NatGeo/YouTube

National Geographic photographer Trevor Frost recently teamed up for his first feature story with videographer Melissa Lesh.

Together, they took a couple of small, remote-controlled boats out to a waterway near Darwin, hoping to catch some unique footage of saltwater crocodiles.

How’s this for starters:

A video posted by Trevor Frost (@tbfrost) on Sep 11, 2015 at 5:58am PDT

Here’s how Frost, a National Geographic “Young Explorer”, explains what’s going on:

Crocodiles have incredibly strong tails. Their tails propel them in the water like torpedoes from a submarine. In fact, as you see here, their tails are so strong that they can propel their entire body out of the water. Crocodiles are so cool.

But wait, wait – it gets better.

The reason the pair were out on the water was to send a small, remote-controlled boat out and about the crocs’ hunting grounds. Strapped to the top of the boat was a GoPro. Strapped around the GoPro was a couple of foam blocks (with duct tape, obviously).

And after a month of trolling their camera along shorelines, they were amazed to find:

a) it had survived nine massive chomps from various crocodiles; and

b) this footage:

Saltwater croc bites are the most powerful ever measured, crushing in at some 4900kg per square inch.

Frost says that’s enough to “crush the hull of an aluminium boat”.

Normally, they wait just under the surface of the water before exploding into action:

And as the other footage above shows, that can pretty much be in any direction and if humans are in the way, so be it.

Frost found they’re pretty quick on land, too:

But Frost is against culling the crocs, and hopes the feature – which you can read in full here – is the start of an education campaign.

He’ll return with Lesh to Darwin in December to get some more footage. Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.