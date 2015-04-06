A renowned Moscow toy store sold Nazi soldier figurines

MOSCOW (AP) — The Moscow prosecutor’s office has opened a criminal investigation into the sale of figurine soldiers in Nazi regalia at the Russian capital’s most renowned children’s store.
A statement from the prosecutor’s office on Saturday said investigators were considering possible charges of inciting hatred and undermining the dignity of veterans of World War II.
The case comes just a month before planned extensive ceremonies throughout Russia marking the 70th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. The Red Army’s offensive against the Nazis is one of the most revered actions in Russia.
News reports said the figurines were on sale at the Central Children’s Store, a vast building in central Moscow famous in Soviet times under the name Detsky Mir. It reopened this week after seven years of reconstruction.
