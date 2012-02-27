A Reminder to Arizona and Michigan from John McCain: "A Tale of Two Mitts"

The current GOP candidates are busy stirring up the wrong hornets nests and handing the primaries to Mitt Romney. Instead, they should be pointing out the facts about Romney that John McCain did 4 years ago.



The concerns he brought up about Romney’s inability to keep a stance for longer than it serves him helped to solidify his spot as the Republican nominee in a time when Romney was his primary competitor. Why Rick Santorum, Ron Paul, and Newt Gingrich have failed to highlight this fact more prominently is unfathomable.

Mitt Romney should have had the nomination locked up long ago. He has the money, the backing of the Republican Establishment, and an uncanny ability to attack his way through GOP upstarts that should have him focusing on President Barack Obama right now. Instead, he has failed to galvanize the party around him.

Below are three videos. One was put together by Mitt vs Mitt recently. The other two are older and helped to defeat him in 2008.

If Mitt Romney wins one or both states on Tuesday, it will be because his opponents didn’t point out the obvious, that Romney will say anything to get himself elected.

They may not be willing to point it out, but if he gets the nomination, it’s a given that Obama’s team will have a field day with him and his lack of a principled foundation.



