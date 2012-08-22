A Reminder Of The Incredible Size Of China's Population

Even in 2007, China had more than 60 cities with populations greater than one million people. This infographic by Chinfographics shows each city and comparisons to other big urban centres like New York and Paris.



Stunningly, this is likely to grow even further. A recent Foreign Policy article argued that by 2025 China will have an incredible 221 cities with over 1 million.

Check it out:

