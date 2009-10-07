How To Rehabilitate Yourself

Can John Thain get back on top?

That’s a big question being asked on Wall Street about the once powerful Merrill Lynch CEO.

See the steps Thain can tack to rehabilitate his image>>>

It’s been a stunning decline for Thain. Before the financial crisis, Thain was one of Wall Street’s most powerful names, having spent years as an executive at Goldman Sachs (GS) and the New York Stock Exchange.

Still, there’s hope. We spoke with three reputation management experts well versed in the ways of Wall Street and public perception about whether Thain, 54, can get back on top. Their answer? Yes.

SEE HOW JOHN THAIN CAN GET BACK ON TOP>>>

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”come-clean-1″

title=”Come Clean”

content=”The first step is for Thain to be honest about what happened.

‘He needs to be seen as apologetic and contrite,’ says Michael W. Robinson, SVP of Levick Strategic Communications. ‘You cannot rebuild trust until you have sought to be understood. Right now there’s a sense he’s parsing his words…it’s got to be a full throated, un-nuanced ‘here’s what happened.”

Franz Paasche, a partner at Communications Consulting Worldwide (a Fleishman Hillard unit), echoes that. Thain needs to ‘acknowledge mistakes with sincerity and be prepared to discuss the lessons learned,’ he says. ‘Infuriating or not, you have to earn the right to move on. Speak to lessons learned without bitterness; the blame game plays to a narrative that this is all about egos and personalities.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca77230000000000a987ae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”let-the-smell-blow-over-2″

title=”Let the Smell Blow Over”

content=”Or maybe a mea culpa can wait.

‘All he needs to do is let enough time past so that the smell of the merger blows away,’ says one consultant, who asked not to be named. That way, Thain ‘will be able to re-enter without the immediate stigma of the deal.’

That could take less than a year, the expert says.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca77e7000000000079e904/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”have-lunch-at-the-four-seasons-3″

title=”Have Lunch at the Four Seasons”

content=”But in the meantime, Thain needs to network.

‘Others caught up in the credit mess may need to go into hiding, but not him, because he is not saddled with the same kind of ‘failure.’ He needs to be seen in, and rumoured to be seen in, the world of the movers and shakers.’

Image: flickr.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acb579f0000000000459fbc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”work-the-high-end-rolodex-4″

title=”Work the High-End Rolodex”

content=”‘Aside from lunches, he should be having non-visible meetings with the players, to remind them that he is in the game… He should be actively seeing the 50 people that matter in finance, having both serious discussions and cosmetic discussions (lunch at Four Seasons).'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca78e3000000000033a7da/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”do-some-consulting-5″

title=”Do Some Consulting”

content=”Another half step: ‘…get a loose affiliation with a major private equity firm; not full time, but not a bad idea for it to be known that he is still engaged.’

Surely some PE firm will let him mill about the office and put his name on a press release.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/7237544bed3ca94778a25f00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-be-tempted-to-speak-in-public-or-write-op-eds-6″

title=”Don’t be Tempted to Speak in Public, or Write Op-Eds”

content=”While two of our experts recommended honest, public appearances, our third image guru says Thain should keep his mouth shut.

‘All anyone wants to hear from him is the dirt on what really happened. There’s no speech he can give that helps him. There’s no Op-Ed he can write that doesn’t address what people really want to know. In the end, it all boils down to ‘I’m not a crook.””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/857a6c795f4b074829ebb800/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-make-a-spectacle-of-yourself-but-dont-disappear-either-7″

title=”Don’t Make a Spectacle of Yourself, But Don’t Disappear Either”

content=”But there’s a catch. You can go too far in being removed: ‘The thing you can do to harm that is to make a spectacle of yourself. It also wouldn’t help for him to so completely disappear from view that people think he has retired. In other words, don’t go spend a year in the Bahamas.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8d67444eccb41f7a1b291e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”let-the-normal-progression-of-things-unfold-8″

title=”Let the Normal Progression of Things Unfold”

content=”Regardless of what Thain does, public uproar will fade, helping his cause.

‘In the normal progression of these things: you lose your job, controversy stirs, some recrimination takes place, some revisionist history is tossed about, and sooner or later the world loses interest,’ says our nameless expert. ‘At some point, after that has happened, he will be able to re-enter with a relatively clean slate.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a898e024cc7296f0f18e00f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”join-boards-9″

title=”Join Boards”

content=”One practical, easy step for Thain to do is join new boards.

That will demonstrate his ‘personal credibility,’ says Paasche. ‘Whether it is immediately public or not, this will keep you in the current and the reputations of those you advise will accrue to your reputation.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca7bf10000000000e771c9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”give-back-10″

title=”Give Back”

content=”Giving back is also critical.

Robinson says Thain ‘needs to give of himself to those who lost. That’s going to be very, very important.’

It could be starting a re-training program for laid-off bankers; creating a fund for people at Merrill who lost their jobs; helping a start-up company raise capital; or more traditional philanthropy.

With that Thain can confront negative perceptions of him ‘head-on,’ says Robinson. ‘You can’t talk yourself out of something you acted yourself into.’

Robinson says Michael Milken is a good example for Thain. Milken, the ‘junk bond king,’ came epitomitze Wall Street greed in the 1980s, but has rehabilitated his image through philanthropy, medical research, and by founding the Milken Institute, a think tank.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab27eb820aea5643bf2984e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”avoid-bizarre-finding-yourself-narratives-11″

title=”Avoid Bizarre “Finding Yourself” Narratives”

content=”There should be no monasteries, long beards or disappearing acts, but rather ‘engaging in a positive, socially useful cause is always beneficial to your reputation,’ says Paasche.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca7d32000000000059edf7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hope-investigators-lay-off-12″

title=”Hope Investigators Lay Off”

content=”Even if Thain executes all the right PR moves, there are still the regulators.

Congress, the SEC, FBI, Dept. of Justice and the attorney generals of New York and Ohio are all looking into the Bank of America-Merrill deal.

‘Nothing good ever comes from a grand jury,’ says Robinson.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab3eaf36b051e3760011ad0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”see-also-13″

title=”See Also”

content=”The financial crisis may have tarnished Thain and others, but here are the 25 who won the recession.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca7e150000000000a0c57e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.