A Reddit User 'Broke' The Facebook-Oculus Deal

Last night, Facebook bought virtual reality company Oculus VR for $US2 billion.

Oculus VR makes the Oculus Rift, a headset for virtual-reality gaming. According to Facebook, it plans to use the company’s technology beyond its obvious use in gaming.

The acquisition is a bit of a stunner. There were no leaks in the press.

But, it turns out someone on Reddit actually “broke” the news about a month ago.

“So no way to confirm this, but my friend works in the same building as Oculus, and he ran into Mark Zuckerberg taking the elevator to Oculus’ floor,” Reddit user threewolfmtn wrote one month ago.

Check out the Reddit post below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.