Here's Why Every Trend That Was Boosting The Economy Is Now Changing For The Worse

The U.S. recovery is sputtering because the economy’s current basis for growth is disappearing, according to A Recovery At Risk.



This report, from Lincoln S. Ellis, Chief Investment Officer of Strategic Financial Group, and Sherle R. Schweninger and Samuel Sherraden of the New America Foundation, does well to point out how we built this recovery.

Every move meant to bolster the U.S. economy is now in retreat and new headwinds are emerging to future growth strategies.

