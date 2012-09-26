The Number Of 20-Somethings Living With Their Parents Has Gone Up Nearly 50% Since Before The Crisis

Photo: YouTube / screencap

The number of 26-year-olds living with parents has jumped almost 46 per cent since 2007, Bloomberg’s Kathy Warbelow and Frank Bass report, as post-college-aged students struggle to find work.Last year, the number of 18- to 30-year-olds living with their parents grew to 20.7 million, a 3.9 per cent gain from 2010.



About a quarter of American adults between the ages of 18 and 30 now live with parents, while intergenerational households have reached the highest level in more than 50 years.

Warbelow and Bass get an amusing quote from one expert on the situation:

“There’s been a shift in attitude,” said Kate Brooks, the career services director at the University of Texas College of Liberal Arts. “Parents are more accepting; some welcome it.”

Read the full story on Bloomberg.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.