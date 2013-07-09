A Record-Low Temperature Was Recorded In Tasmania This Morning

There were record-low temperatures recorded in Tasmania this morning, according to ABC News.

It was -12.1C in Liawenee in the state’s central highlands this morning. That’s the coldest temperature recorded since records began for the area.

“You walk outside and it’s like walking into an industrial freezer,” police officer constable Josh Partridge told The ABC.

Residents were making the most of it though, according to The Mercury.



Local real estate agent Gaylene Potter told the newspaper: “I’ve got the grandkids outside. They’re tobogganing and having a great time in the snow.”

Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman Lorien Martin told The Mercury cold fronts had pushed a mass of freezing air over the state, where clear skies and light winds combined to push the temperature even lower.

