Three years after the financial crisis, Americans have less faith in banks than ever.



A record-high 36% of Americans polled by Gallup said they had “very little” or “no” confidence in banks.

Meanwhile the number of Americans with a lot of confidence in banks is slightly higher than last year. America’s outlook is polarising.

