A Reason To Visit CNBC's Web Site: Real-Time NASDAQ Quotes

From Silicon Alley Insider:



Finally, one reason to care about CNBC on the Web: real-time NASDAQ stock quotes. The network has started providing real-time quotes by subscribing to a new service from NASDAQ, “Nasdaq Last Sale,” launched this morning. CNBC has long had real-time stock quotes on TV, but quotes were delayed 20 minutes on the Web, as they are on most free Web sites. CNBC says they’ll also provide the quotes on its service for mobile phones.

CNBC is following Yahoo, which launched real-time stock quotes last week, but managing editor Allen Wastler says CNBC’s are way better–they come straight from the NASDAQ; Yahoo’s come from an ECN exchange and not directly from the NASDAQ itself.

Related: FINALLY …Real-Time Stock Quotes At Yahoo–For Free!

CNBC Gets Some Distribution (AOL) It Dearly Needs

Fox Business Passes CNBC (On The Web)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.