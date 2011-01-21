A Really, Really, Really Long-Term Threat: Africa Is Splitting In Two

This is a map of where the new sea floor may be forming, between the grey dotted lines.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Volcanic eruptions are in the process of splitting Africa in two, according to Der Spiegel.Here’s the breakdown on what’s happening:



It all started millions of years ago with the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden

It’s now continuing in the Rift Valley, which stretches from Ethiopia to Mozambique

This valley has several volcanoes in it, some are erupting, occasionally

The line along the rift appears to be turning into a sea floor, which will eventually be full of water.

That’s right, Africa’s on the road to becoming two continents! But it will probably take a million years for this new sea floor area to fill with water.

Still, something to watch for.

