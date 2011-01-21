A Really, Really, Really Long-Term Threat: Africa Is Splitting In Two

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Volcanic eruptions are in the process of splitting Africa in two, according to Der Spiegel.Here’s the breakdown on what’s happening:
- It all started millions of years ago with the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden
- It’s now continuing in the Rift Valley, which stretches from Ethiopia to Mozambique
- This valley has several volcanoes in it, some are erupting, occasionally
- The line along the rift appears to be turning into a sea floor, which will eventually be full of water.
That’s right, Africa’s on the road to becoming two continents! But it will probably take a million years for this new sea floor area to fill with water.
Still, something to watch for.
Now click here to see 15 real threats to the economy >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.