A Really Embarrassing Photo Of Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy about to kick off their season in Abu Dhabi.



Yesterday, we brought you their new Nike ad together. Today, we bring you another example of them being very close.

They were both paid fat appearance fees to show up in Abu Dhabi. As such, they have to do some goofy stuff to appease the sponsors.

And this photo, from USA TODAY’s Joe Flemming, is about as goofy and embarrassing as it gets. We’re not sure how these guys live this one down.

Also, if anyone in the golf world was hoping for a blood feud between Tiger and Rory a la Tiger and Phil, looks like you’re out of luck. These guys like each other.

Unless this is part of Tiger’s master plan to soften the prodigy up, trick him into switching his equipment, and then destroy him…

Photo: Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

