A Real Yahoo Deal: Selling Video Ads For Major League Baseball

One thing Yahoo does know about its future: It will be selling video ads for Major League Baseball’s MLB.TV streaming video service for the next three years.



The deal, announced today, puts Yahoo (YHOO) exclusively in charge of filling MLB’s video inventory during the 2009 and 2010 seasons; both companies will sell ads this year.

Yahoo will also help MLB’s distribution: It’ll get to sell the service in 11 countries on Yahoo Sports via a co-branded player. It’ll also get the rights to stream MLB-produced video on its site, including daily highlight reels.

