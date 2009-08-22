Americans Are Back On The Move: Highway Miles Up 2%

After a period when demoralized Americans finally reduced their consumption of oil and drove less, it appears we could have a rebound. June highway traffic was up 2% YoY, a big change (for highway miles) from down 0.2% in May.



While bulls may call this an obvious greenshoot, bears will point to the dreaded “staycation” as a cause.

“Jet fuel demand has been very weak and that may mean more people took to the road,” he said. Jet fuel demand dropped 15 per cent during June from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Energy Department.

Read more & see a larger chart via Calculated Risk

