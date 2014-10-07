A Real Estate Startup Launched By The Sons Of Senior Media Executives Has Captured 80% Of The Victorian Market

Jordan Catalano and Tom Hywood.

Startup property website ApartmentDevelopments.com.au has captured 80% of the Victorian market for listing off-the-plan apartments for sale.

Traffic to the site has significantly exceeded original forecasts and the company has raised an additional $165,000 of investment in the past two weeks, taking total investment to nearly $400,000.

ApartmentDevelopments.com.au is the creation of 23-year-old entrepreneur, Jordan Catalano, son of Metro Media Publishing founder Antony Catalano. Jordan has partnered with Tom Hywood, son of Fairfax Media CEO Greg Hywood.

And the two are raising eyebrows in Victoria.

The website currently features projects by developers including Little, Meriton, Pace and BPM which are managed by leading real estate agents such as CBRE, Marshall White, Colliers, 360 and Castran Gilbert.

Jordan Catalano says the site is getting strong support from Victoria’s biggest developers, agents, project marketers and media agencies.

“These companies see our website as a viable way to target niche buyers,” he says.

Apartment Developments has already recorded higher-than-expected levels of traffic to the site, with a significant amount coming from China, Macau, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“We are scaling upwards at a must faster rate than we expected and are thrilled with the amount of traffic on the site each day from around the world. Through this traffic, we are generating credible enquiries for our developer clients,” Catalano says.

“In creating this website, we sought to disrupt the norm and reinvigorate the way off-the-plan properties are advertised. ApartmentDevelopments.com.au is a breath of fresh air for developers and estate agents fed up with platforms that constantly increase prices, yet ignore their requests for targeted features that benefit their market specifically.”

Now read: The Sons Of Fairfax Media’s Greg Hywood And Antony Catalano Have Launched A Media Startup

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.