The Best Books Of The Year (So Far), According To Amazon

Photo: Flickr/B.Riordan

Today is National Book Lover’s Day, a day that encourages us all to immerse ourselves in a good book.In honour of this literary holiday, the editors at Amazon.com selected the Best Books of The Year (So Far).



“The variety of books on the list reflects the broad range of titles published in 2012 so far,” Sara Nelson, Editorial Director for Books at Amazon.com said in a press release. “To us, ‘Behind the Beautiful Forevers’ is a masterpiece in nonfiction writing. But we rounded out the top three with a thriller and a young adult novel – there really is something for everyone on this list.”

Here are the Top 10 Best Books of the Year So Far:

1) “Behind the Beautiful Forevers: Life, Death, and Hope in a Mumbai Undercity” by Katherine Boo: A Pulitzer-winning author writes the true story of struggle and hope in a Mumbai slum.

2) “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn: Plot twists and revelations make this a psychological thriller of the highest order.

3) “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green: Two kids with cancer deal with the big subjects—life, love, and death—in this perfect blend of levity and heart-swelling emotion.

4) “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” by Ben Fountain: Questions of privilege, power, and heroism swirl in this debut novel about recently returned Iraq War veterans invited to attend a Cowboys football game.

5) “The Passage of Power: The Years of Lyndon Johnson” by Robert A. Caro: The fourth instalment in Caro’s authoritative biographical series on Lyndon Baines Johnson – a masterpiece in nonfiction.

6) “The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson: A superb novel about freedom, sacrifice and violence, set within the dark borders of North Korea.

7) “Tell the Wolves I’m Home” by Carol Rifka Brunt: A singular portrait of a girl and her family transformed during the late-80s AIDS epidemic.

8) “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” by Cheryl Strayed: A memoir of a 1,100-mile journey that nearly broke the author to pieces, before she used those pieces to rebuild her life.

9) “The Age of Miracles” by Karen Thompson Walker: Speculative fiction and a girl’s coming-of-age story meet in this gripping debut.

10) “Private Empire: ExxonMobil and American Power” by Steve Coll: An examination of the largest, most profitable company in history by a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner.

