A Rare Superman Comic Has Just Smashed Bidding Records On Auction Website EBay

New York comic dealers have purchased a 1938 copy of Action Comics No. 1 for a record-setting $US3.2 million on eBay.

The multi-million dollar sale of the limited edition print – which marks Superman’s debut comic book appearance – is thought to be the highest price ever paid for a comic, IGN reports.

Collectibles dealer Darren Adams sold it.

The comic is widely regarded as being responsible for the beginnings of the Golden Age of Comic Books. Only around 100 copies of the comic are believed to exist.

