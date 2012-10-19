A Rare Look Inside Huawei, The Shadowy Chinese Tech Company Accused Of Spying On America

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei

Huawei Technologies is one of the world’s largest makers of high-speed wireless telecom equipment. The Chinese company is also at the centre of an American political storm.Earlier this month, the House Intelligence Committee issued a report warning U.S. companies to avoid doing business with Huawei and another top Chinese tech firm, ZTE.



Today a White House report said that there’s no evidence that Huawei has actually spied on any of its customers, but warned that its gear is vulnerable to hackers.

U.S. officials are concerned that Huawei is a Trojan horse for the Chinese government. They think that the Chinese government can order Huawei to let it spy on its U.S. customers or even to shut down the telecom system if it decides to conduct “cyber war.”

Huawei officials claim that its just another international company trying to earn more U.S. business. But the company is secretive, with ties to the Chinese military and a mysterious founder.

Huawei also has a long, nasty history with Cisco, an American competitor. In 2003, the company was found to have copied Cisco’s technology. Motorola also had similar complaints with Huawei. Cisco CEO John Chambers said last April that Huawei is the company he fears most.

“60 Minutes” was given a rare inside peek at Huawei offices in China and the U.S.

