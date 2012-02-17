A Rare Look At Daily Life In Syria

Photo: vimeo/Ruslan Fedotow
Violent repression in Syria continues to escalate in a conflict that threatens to draw in the world. In recent weeks we’ve seen the EU impose harsher sanctions on Syria, the U.S. considering humanitarian aid, and Russia providing Syria with state-of-the-art weapons.What’s been missing are the faces of the average Syrians at the heart of the conflict.
Here are these Syrians as captured by Ruslan Fedotow, a student at Belorussian Academy of Arts, in his video of Syria along with facts from Department of State’s profile on Syria.
More than 40 per cent of Syrians are under the age of 15. Education is free and compulsory only from ages six to twelve.
The six years of primary education is followed by a three year vocational training period and secondary three year vocational program, which is required for university admission
The illiteracy rate of Syrians aged 15 and older is 9.3 per cent for males and 17.8 per cent for females
Prior to late 2011, those who paid a $5,000 fee or attended college were exempt from serving in the military. Currently, there are no exemptions.
Unemployment is estimated to be anywhere from 30 to 45 per cent, with 200,000 people entering the labour market every year
Government sporadically allows access to previously blocked websites, including YouTube.com, Amazon.com, and Facebook.com and monitors usage for opposition
Aside from exporting oil, minerals and petroleum, Syria exports vegetables, textiles, meat, live animals, and wheat
