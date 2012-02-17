A Rare Look At Daily Life In Syria

Photo: vimeo/Ruslan Fedotow

Violent repression in Syria continues to escalate in a conflict that threatens to draw in the world. In recent weeks we’ve seen the EU impose harsher sanctions on Syria, the U.S. considering humanitarian aid, and Russia providing Syria with state-of-the-art weapons.What’s been missing are the faces of the average Syrians at the heart of the conflict.



Here are these Syrians as captured by Ruslan Fedotow, a student at Belorussian Academy of Arts, in his video of Syria along with facts from Department of State’s profile on Syria.

