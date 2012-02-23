A Rare Home Video Surfaces Of The 1986 Challenger Disaster

More than 25 years after the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, which lead to the deaths of seven crew members, the New Scientist has posted a newly surfaced home video of the tragic occurrence.



The rare footage was found by Bob Karman from Hicksville, New York, whose daughter, Kim, now works at the New Scientist. Kim also appears at the beginning of the film when she was just three years old.

Karman digitized the clip from a VHS tape after learning of the video’s rarity.

The Challenger exploded on January 28, 1986, just 73 seconds into its flight.

“After shooting the video, I had a sense that something went wrong but it wasn’t until we were on the plane that the pilot confirmed the tragedy,” Karman told New Scientist.

Watch the chilling video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.