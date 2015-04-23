A rare glance into the heart of a WWI German U-boat

Tyne & Wear Archives & MuseumsThis photograph shows the submarine’s four bow torpedo tubes and hydroplane on the port side.
The following images, provided by Tyne & Wear Archives, show the heart of a World War I German submarine that sank in 1918 after it was rammed by a torpedo boat destroyer.
During WWII, Germany built 1,162 destructive “U-boats,” which is short for the German word “Unterseeboot,” or undersea boat. By April 1917, 430 Allied and civilian vessels were sunk by German U-boats.
Here are photos from the control room of a salvaged UB-110 submarine.
This photo shows the manhole to the periscope, hand wheels (for pressure), and valve gauges:
Here’s the submarine’s hydroplane gear, depth gauges, and fuel-tank gauges:
More hand wheels for managing air pressure and engine telegraphs:
The submarine’s gyrocompass, steering control shaft, engine telegraphs, and voice pipes are visible in this photo:
The following two photos show the electrical portion of the control room:
This photo shows part of the control room and looks into the motor room and the torpedo room:
Here is the torpedo room:
