A Rare Fire Tornado Sprung Up In Missouri

Instagram user Janae Copelin snapped a stunning photo of a rare fire tornado in Missouri over the weekend.
Fire tornadoes are typically created out of wildfires, but in this case, a farmer was burning a field when the wind whipped the flames into a funnel.
Check it out:
The Weather Channel explains how fire tornadoes are formed:
They are rapidly spinning vortices that form when air superheated by an intense wildfire rises rapidly, consolidating low-level spin from winds converging into the fire like a spinning ice skater, pulling its arms inward.
The fire tornadoes typically only last a few minutes, but they can spew embers and debris into the air.
