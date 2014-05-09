A Rare Fire Tornado Sprung Up In Missouri

Instagram user Janae Copelin snapped a stunning photo of a rare fire tornado in Missouri over the weekend.

Fire tornadoes are typically created out of wildfires, but in this case, a farmer was burning a field when the wind whipped the flames into a funnel.

Check it out:

The Weather Channel explains how fire tornadoes are formed:

They are rapidly spinning vortices that form when air superheated by an intense wildfire rises rapidly, consolidating low-level spin from winds converging into the fire like a spinning ice skater, pulling its arms inward.

The fire tornadoes typically only last a few minutes, but they can spew embers and debris into the air.

