Every single Anne Hathaway movie, ranked by critics

Hathaway’s lowest-rated film is “The Last Thing He Wanted” (2020).

Summary: Set in 1984, “The Last Thing He Wanted” follows news journalist Elena McMahon (Hathaway) as she fulfills her father’s dying wish by brokering an arms deal in Central America.

Critics felt like the heart of the Netflix drama got lost in translation, leading to a muddled and confusing narrative.

“How does a director as stellar as Dee Rees go so thunderously wrong adapting a 1996 novel by the great Joan Didion, with a cast headed by Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, and Willem Dafoe?” Peter Travers wrote for Rolling Stone.