Every single Anne Hathaway movie, ranked by critics

Universal Pictures; Disney; 20th Century Fox Anne Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actress.

Anne Hathaway is best known for her roles in films like “Les Misérables” (2012) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012).

Her best-reviewed films include “Dark Waters” (2019) and the English-language version of the animated film “The Cat Returns” (2002).

But other movies, like “The Last Thing He Wanted” (2020) and “Don Peyote” (2014), failed to win critics over.

Anne Hathaway is an award-winning actress who rose to fame playing opposite Julie Andrews in “The Princess Diaries” (2001).

Since then, Hathaway has starred in romantic comedies, voiced an array of animated characters, and gained critical acclaim for her work in independent dramas.

Here is every movie Hathaway has been in, ranked according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

Hathaway’s lowest-rated film is “The Last Thing He Wanted” (2020).

Netflix Anne Hathaway in ‘The Last Thing He Wanted.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

Summary: Set in 1984, “The Last Thing He Wanted” follows news journalist Elena McMahon (Hathaway) as she fulfils her father’s dying wish by brokering an arms deal in Central America.

Critics felt like the heart of the Netflix drama got lost in translation, leading to a muddled and confusing narrative.

“How does a director as stellar as Dee Rees go so thunderously wrong adapting a 1996 novel by the great Joan Didion, with a cast headed by Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, and Willem Dafoe?” Peter Travers wrote for Rolling Stone.

The actress was the Agent of Truth in “Don Peyote” (2014).

Xlrator media Anne Hathaway in ‘Don Peyote.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Summary: Overwhelmed by his upcoming wedding, Warren Allman (Dan Folger) goes on a drug trip in the celebrity cameo-filled comedy “Don Peyote.”

Hathaway appeared in the film as the Agent of Truth.

“Don Peyote” was hit with a flurry of bad reviews centering on its unfocused plot full of characters that failed to deliver.

“All the controlled substances in the world couldn’t improve a viewing of the execrable ‘Don Peyote,’ a tedious, incoherent look at a paranoid stoner’s emotional and spiritual unravelling,” wrote Gary Goldstein for the Los Angeles Times.

In the comedy “Bride Wars” (2009), she played Emma.

Fox 2000 Pictures Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway in ‘Bride Wars.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Summary: In the comedy “Bride Wars,” best friends Liv (Kate Hudson) and Emma (Hathaway) find their relationship tested when they book their respective weddings for the same day.

“Bride Wars” failed to win over critics, who said the rom-com felt vapid and did a disservice to its female leads.

“There’s a good deal of potential squandered in this strained comedy, which suffers from lazy writing, miscalculated acting, perfunctory directing and general bad timing,” Eddie Cockrell wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald.

She was Josephine Chesterfield in “The Hustle” (2019).

MGM Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway in ‘The Hustle.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13%

Summary: “The Hustle” centres on con artists Josephine Chesterfield (Hathaway) and Penny Rust (Rebel Wilson), who work together to swindle a clueless billionaire (Alex Sharp).

Despite the film being branded as a comedy, critics struggled to find many genuine moments of humour in it.

Richard Roeper wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times, “Even with a running time of 93 minutes, ‘The Hustle’ felt about an hour too long.”

Hathaway played Liz in “Valentine’s Day” (2010).

Warner Bros. Anne Hathaway and Topher Grace in ‘Valentine’s Day.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

Summary: In “Valentine’s Day,” the various lives of people living in Los Angeles come together in surprising ways throughout the romantic holiday.

Some of the characters include a florist (Ashton Kutcher), a businessman (Bradley Cooper), a doctor (Patrick Dempsey), a schoolteacher (Jennifer Garner), and a receptionist (Hathaway).

Critics largely felt that “Valentine’s Day” suffered under the weight of its expansive ensemble cast.

“The film is described as ‘a day in the life of love’ and presents us with a group of beautiful Angelinos striving to justify a screenplay that gives them nothing coherent to do,”Derek Malcolm wrote for the London Evening Standard.

The actress was Claire Summers in “Passengers” (2008).

Sony Pictures Anne Hathaway in ‘Passengers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

Summary: In the dramatic thriller “Passengers,” a therapist named Claire Summers (Hathaway) is assigned to counsel five survivors after a horrific plane accident. But as she dives deeper into their cases, she begins to think a larger conspiracy is connected to the flight.

Although many critics applauded Hathaway for her intense performance, they also felt like the film itself was unsalvageable.

Adam Markovitz wrote for Entertainment Weekly, “The actors make a noble effort, but Passengers turns out to be just another dud in the genre of revisionist mysteries that have been messing with our heads since Haley Joel Osment saw dead people.”

In the thriller “Serenity” (2019), she played Karen.

Aviron pictures Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in ‘Serenity.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Summary: “Serenity” is a dramatic thriller that follows fishing boat captain Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey) down a dark path after his ex-wife (Hathaway) begs him for help in making her new, abusive husband disappear.

Critics were befuddled by “Serenity,” calling it a highly illogical and heavy-handed thriller.

“Both [Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey] are led astray by a wayward script about a fisherman named Dill who’s caught in a bit of a pickle… I wouldn’t recommend it,” wrote Jake Coyle for the Associated Press.

She returned as Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” (2004).

Walt Disney Pictures Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in ‘The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

Summary: In “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement,” Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway) faces pressure from the parliament of Genovia to marry before taking her place as queen.

Critics said there were bits and pieces of the sequel that they enjoyed, but overall many felt like the story was too thin to have warranted a second instalment in the franchise.

“Sometimes charming, sometimes a tad too silly and all the time predictable, ‘Princess Diaries 2’ gives you what you’d expect and doesn’t take many chances besides allowing for the possibility that a princess might be ok without a husband,” Sara Gebhardt wrote for The Washington Post.

Hathaway returned as the White Queen in “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2016).

Disney Anne Hathaway in ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Summary: In the sequel “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” Alice (Mia Wasikowska) returns to Wonderland and travels through time to save the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) from a terrible fate.

Hathaway reprised her role as the White Queen in the film.

Short on humour, imagination, and thrills, the plot of “Alice Through the Looking Glass” was stretched far too thin in critics’ opinions.

“I don’t remember the last time I saw actors more dispirited and bored than in ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass,'” Will Leitch wrote for The New Republic.

The actress was Jean Sabin in “The Other Side of Heaven” (2001).

Excel Entertainment Anne Hathaway in ‘The Other Side of Heaven.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30%

Summary: In the adventure drama “The Other Side of Heaven,” university student John Groberg (Christopher Gorham) leaves his girlfriend Jean (Hathaway) behind when he travels to the South Pacific to spread the message of his Mormon faith.

Some critics said that, by putting faith in the forefront of the film, “The Other Side of Heaven” let its characters and plot fall to the wayside.

“Handsome and sincere but slightly awkward in its combination of entertainment and evangelical boosterism,” Edward Guthmann wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle.

In “Song One” (2015), she played Franny.

Film Arcade Anne Hathaway in ‘Song One.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Summary: “Song One” is a musical drama that follows Franny (Hathaway) as she returns home after her brother falls into a coma. Using his journal and music connections, Franny pieces together her brother’s life.

Critics said that “Song One” was saccharine and self-indulgent, despite featuring a subtly powerful performance from Hathaway.

“In her feature debut, writer/director Kate Barker-Froyland tends to tiptoe away from the dramatic high notes that audiences often crave and comes up a stanza or two short from a fulfilling resolution,” wrote Susan Wloszczyna forRogerEbert.com.

She was Emma in the romantic drama “One Day” (2011).

Focus Features Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess in ‘One Day.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

Summary: In the romantic drama “One Day,” Emma (Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim Sturgess) come together and fall apart over the course of two decades, always reconnecting on July 15, the anniversary of when they first connected.

“One Day” is based on a novel by David Nicholls, and critics who adored the source material felt like the film fell short of capturing the depth and emotional vibrancy of the characters.

Ty Burr wrote for The Boston Globe, “A miscast, underwritten, drably directed adaptation of a very popular novel, it’s the feel-bad film of the summer and an almost perfect example of how not to turn a book into a movie.”

Hathaway played Allison in “Havoc” (2005).

New Line Cinema Anne Hathaway in ‘Havoc.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

Summary: In the drama “Havoc,” two suburban teenagers named Emily (Bijou Phillips) and Allison (Hathaway) move to East LA to leave their old lives behind and take on new, gangster-like personas.

Critics said that the storyline of the film came across as exploitative and insincere.

“Despite the high-powered credits…this slight cautionary tale about slumming rich kids is a minor effort,” Maitland McDonagh wrote for TV Guide.

The actress voiced Red in “Hoodwinked!” (2005).

Weinstein Company Anne Hathaway voiced Red in ‘Hoodwinked!’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

Summary: In the animated comedy “Hoodwinked!” a pair of fairy-tale cops look into an altercation between Granny (voiced by Glenn Close), her granddaughter Red (voiced by Hathaway), and the Big Bad Wolf (voiced by Patrick Warburton).

Positive reviewers pointed toward the talented cast, but others felt the technical aspects of the film came up short.

“Someone give these folks a real budget so they can make a movie that looks as good as it sounds,” wrote Tasha Robinson for the AV Club.

In “The Princess Diaries” (2001), she played Mia Thermopolis.

Disney Anne Hathaway in ‘The Princess Diaries.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Summary: In “The Princess Diaries,” high schooler Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway) is suddenly thrown into the spotlight when her distant grandmother (Julie Andrews) tells her that she is the princess of Genovia.

Critics were divided over “The Princess Diaries,” with some saying that it felt overly formulaic and others praising the chemistry of Hathaway and Andrews.

“The movie is one to savour for its good humour and big heart, despite some hackneyed fairy-tale notions,” David Germain wrote for the Associated Press.

She voiced Jewel in the animated comedy “Rio 2” (2014).

20th Century Fox Anne Hathaway voiced Jewel in ‘Rio 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Summary: In “Rio 2,” Blu (voiced by Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (voiced by Hathaway), and their three children find themselves in the Amazon rainforest with a wide array of colourful feathered friends.

“Rio 2” earned mixed reviews from critics who felt like it was technically superb but lacked narrative complexity.

“‘Rio 2’ has a childish, delicious-looking beauty. It’s like watching a box of Froot Loops explode just beyond the tip of your nose,” Wesley Morris wrote for Grantland.

Hathaway played Maggie Murdock in “Love and Other Drugs” (2010).

Fox 2000 Pictures Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Love and Other Drugs.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Summary: In the romantic drama “Love and Other Drugs,” smooth-talking pharmaceutical sales rep Jamie Randall (Jake Gyllenhaal) feels out of his depth when he falls in love with carefree Maggie Murdock (Hathaway).

Although critics praised the natural charm between Gyllenhaal and Hathaway, they also felt like the romantic aspects of the movie didn’t mesh well with its satirical commentary on healthcare reform.

“Part romantic comedy, part satire, part disease flick, this is a film that can’t seem to decide what it wants to be, and ultimately fails despite two pretty likable leads,” Michael Compton wrote for the Bowling Green Daily News.

The actress was Agent 99 in “Get Smart” (2008).

Warner Bros. Pictures Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway in ‘Get Smart.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Summary: Based on the 1960s television series of the same name, “Get Smart” centres on Maxwell Smart (Steve Carell), a bumbling spy who teams up with the debonair Agent 99 (Hathaway) to dismantle the evil plans of an enemy.

“Get Smart” has brief moments of hilarity, but most critics felt like the comedy fell flat.

“There are a few funny moments, mostly courtesy of Carell’s natural charm and some surprising cameos that inject some much-needed life into an otherwise generic film,” Matthew Lucas wrote for TheDispatch.com.

In “Ella Enchanted” (2004), she starred as Ella of Frell.

Miramax Hugh Dancy and Anne Hathaway in ‘Ella Enchanted.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Summary: Cursed with the gift of “obedience” by her fairy godmother, Ella (Hathaway) struggles to make her way through life in the magical realm as she faces off against forest trolls, villainous plots, and evil stepsisters.

Some critics enjoyed “Ella Enchanted” for its simple charm, but others felt like it came across as an imitation of better works.

“This all makes for good and entertaining fun, from the musical numbers of 1980s pop tunes to the flamboyant fight scenes. For a while. But you’ve seen this all before,” wrote Teresa Wiltz for The Washington Post.

She played the Grand High Witch in “The Witches.”

Warner Bros. Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci in ‘The Witches.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Summary: Based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl and the 1990 film of the same name, “The Witches” follows the story of a group of nefarious witches, led by the Grand High Witch (Hathaway), who turn children into mice.

Although some critics praised the film for its added depth and heart, many reviewers saw it as an unnecessary remake.

“As great as it can be, ‘The Witches’ lacks the best world-building and depth of some other Dahl material, and [director Robert] Zemeckis can’t quite figure out how to make this story richer,” Brian Tallerico wrote for RogerEbert.com.

She was the White Queen in “Alice in Wonderland” (2010).

Disney Anne Hathaway as the White Queen.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

Summary: In Tim Burton’s retelling of “Alice in Wonderland,” Alice (Mia Wasikowska) falls down the rabbit hole to Wonderland, or “Underland” as she calls it, and begins a quest to prevent a war between the Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter) and the White Queen (Hathaway).

Critics praised Wasikowska’s performance at the heart of the film, with the technical aspects and special effects rendering mixed results.

“Its single biggest failing – an affront to Lewis Carroll and the charms of nonsense literature – is the fact that it makes sense,” wrote Amy Biancolli for the Houston Chronicle.

Hathaway portrayed Jane Austen in “Becoming Jane” (2007).

Miramax Films Anne Hathaway in ‘Becoming Jane.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

Summary: “Becoming Jane” is a biographical film that traces the growth of real-life writer Jane Austen (Hathaway), sharing what happens as she encounters a wily London rogue named Tom Lefroy (James McAvoy).

Although critics lamented how often “Becoming Jane” seemed to stretch facts into fiction, many enjoyed Hathaway in the lead role.

“Its surface is plausible enough, and Hathaway’s performance is persuasive enough, for us to indulge in the delusion that we’re actually encountering the famously elusive Jane Austen,” Robert Gottlieb wrote for The New York Review of Books.

The actress was Jules Ostin in “The Intern” (2015).

Warner Bros Pictures Anne Hathaway in ‘The Intern.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Summary: In the dramatic comedy “The Intern,” retired businessman Ben (Robert De Niro) unexpectedly lands an internship at a high-profile online fashion retailer run by the ambitious Jules Ostin (Hathaway).

Despite some narrative missteps, critics found a lot to love in “The Intern,” praising the involvement of De Niro and Hathaway.

“Thanks largely to performances by De Niro and Hathaway, ‘The Intern’ is a gentle, enjoyable fantasy – and certainly Meyers’s best film in more than a decade,” wrote David Sims for The Atlantic.

In “Ocean’s 8” (2018), she played heiress Daphne Kluger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Anne Hathaway in ‘Ocean’s 8.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Summary: Following her release from jail, Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) assembles an elite team of con artists to steal a priceless diamond necklace from celebrity Daphne Kluger (Hathaway) at the high-profile Met Gala.

With a cast of talented women at its helm, “Ocean’s 8” was dubbed amiable and fun, if a little over-stuffed.

“As heists go, it’s a moderately ingenious idea, and for the most part, the movie floats along amiably on the tide of its stars’ charisma and the capable if uninspired direction of [Gary] Ross,” wrote Christopher Orr for The Atlantic.

She gave an award-winning performance as Fantine in “Les Misérables” (2012).

Universal Anne Hathaway in ‘Les Misérables.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Summary: Based on the novel by Victor Hugo and the award-winning musical, “Les Misérables” follows ex-prisoner Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) as he eludes policeman Javert (Russell Crowe) and tries to build a new life for himself and his adopted daughter Cosette (Amanda Seyfried).

Hathaway gave an Oscar-winning performance as Cosette’s mother Fantine.

The film didn’t win many converts, but fans of the original musical felt it was worthy of the material.

“Epic in every sense of the word though occasionally unpolished as an uncut diamond, ‘Les Misérables’ stirs the heart and soul of every musical fan,” Katie Smith-Wong wrote for Flick Fest.

Hathaway voiced Jewel in “Rio” (2011).

20th Century Fox Jesse Eisenberg and Anne Hathaway voiced the lead characters in ‘Rio.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Summary: In the animated comedy “Rio,” a rare, domesticated Macaw named Blu (voiced by Jesse Eisenberg) is driven to Rio de Janeiro by his owners to meet Jewel (voiced by Hathaway), the only female Macaw left of their kind.

“Rio” didn’t win every critic over, but most praised the colourful, dazzling animation of the film and the efforts of the voice actors.

“Eisenberg’s tremulous, earnest delivery matches Blu’s big worrywart eyes perfectly, and he and Hathaway, to their credit, give it their all,” Joe Neumaier wrote for the New York Daily News.

The actress was Brand in “Interstellar” (2014).

Paramount Pictures Anne Hathaway and Wes Bentley in ‘Interstellar.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Summary: In the science-fiction epic “Interstellar,” a team of space explorers – including Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and Brand (Hathaway) – travel across the galaxy to secure a new home for the people of Earth as the planet reaches its end.

“Interstellar” was called beautiful, epic, and technically brilliant, but some critics were overwhelmed by the ambitious nature of the film.

Michael Phillips wrote for the Chicago Tribune, “A knockout one minute, a punch-drunk crazy film the next, ‘Interstellar’ is a highly stimulating mess.”

In “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), she played Andy.

20th Century Fox Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Summary: In “The Devil Wears Prada,” Andy Sachs (Hathaway) finds herself in over her head when she lands a job in the fashion magazine world and competes with her coworker Emily (Emily Blunt) for the attention of their high-powered boss Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

Often labelled a “guilty pleasure” film, the comedy has its shortcomings, but critics felt it did best when it let its female-led cast shine.

“The real joy is in a smolderingly sinister turn by Meryl Streep as Andy’s egomaniacal boss,” Stella Papamichael wrote for the BBC.

She was Madeline in “Nicholas Nickleby” (2002).

Acron Media Anne Hathaway in ‘Nicholas Nickleby.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Summary: Based on the story by Charles Dickens, “Nicholas Nickleby” follows Nicholas (Charlie Hunnam) as he takes his place as the head of his family after the sudden death of his father.

Hathaway had a supporting role in the film as Madeline, a woman who catches Nicholas’ affections.

Overall, “Nicholas Nickleby” was received as a solid adaptation of Dickens that was bolstered by the energy of its cast.

“Above all other pleasures it offers, it provides a classic of literature and social criticism with a straight run-through from start to finish,” Alexander Walker wrote for the London Evening Standard.

Hathaway played a Hollywood actress in “Don Jon” (2013).

Relativity Media Anne Hathaway and Channing Tatum in ‘Don Jon.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Summary: In the dramatic comedy “Don Jon,” Jon (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) struggles to overcome his addiction to pornography as he navigates a new relationship with Barbara Sugarman (Scarlett Johansson).

Anne Hathaway had a small appearance in the film as a Hollywood actress.

In general, critics felt that “Don Jon” was a strong effort from actor-director Gordon-Levitt.

“Despite a contrived and sentimental ending, this is an entertaining riff on men and fantasy,” wrote Peter Bradshaw for The Guardian.

The actress starred as Gloria in “Colossal” (2017).

NEON Jason Sudeikis and Anne Hathaway in ‘Colossal.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Summary: A comedy with a science-fiction twist, “Colossal” centres on Gloria (Hathaway), a woman who returns home from New York and discovers that she somehow has a telepathic connection to a giant monster that emerged overseas in South Korea.

Critics thought “Colossal” benefited from a strong central character and a fresh premise, even though it had a hodgepodge of genres.

“Upbeat, downbeat, whip-smart and spectacular,” wrote Kevin Maher for The Times.

In “Rachel Getting Married” (2008), she played Kym.

Sony Pictures Classics Anne Hathaway in ‘Rachel Getting Married.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: In the drama “Rachel Getting Married,” black sheep Kym (Hathaway) comes home for the wedding of her sister Rachel (Rosemarie DeWitt) and trudges up a litany of old wounds in the process.

The majority of critics only had eyes for Hathaway’s performance when praising the film.

“Hathaway’s performance has been deservedly nominated for an Oscar,” Sandra Hall wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald.

She was Selina Kyle in “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012).

Warner Bros. Anne Hathaway as Catwoman.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Summary: In “The Dark Knight Rises,” Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) defends Gotham from Bane (Tom Hardy), its greatest threat yet.

Hathaway had a supporting role in the movie as Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman.

“The Dark Knight Rises” and the larger “Batman” trilogy was highly praised for the creative direction of Christopher Nolan.

“The biggest surprise may just be how satisfying Nolan has made his farewell to a ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy that many fans will wish he’d extend to a 10-part series, at least,” Bob Mondello wrote for NPR.

Hathaway played Lureen Newsome Twist in “Brokeback Mountain” (2005).

Focus Features Anne Hathaway in ‘Brokeback Mountain.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Summary: In the romantic drama “Brokeback Mountain,” Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) fall in love against the backdrop of the Western sky while driving cattle in 1963.

In the film, Hathaway played Lureen Newsome Twist, Jack’s wife.

“The whole movie is a rich, spacious, passionate way of showing, not telling, feelings that dare not speak their name – and doing so with superb intelligence and magnificent candour,” Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

The actress narrated “Girl Rising” (2013).

Netflix Anne Hathaway narrated ‘Girl Rising.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: Narrated in part by Hathaway, the documentary “Girl Rising” follows nine girls as they overcome the great obstacles standing in their way of education.

Critics rallied around “Girl Rising,” calling it an effective and illuminating look into education access.

“Illuminating and ultimately hopeful, despite the horrible circumstances depicted, ‘Girl Rising’ stands as a testament to the power of information,” Glenn Whipp wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

In the English-language version of “The Cat Returns” (2002), she voiced Haru.

Studio Ghibli Anne Hathaway voiced the lead character in the English-language version of ‘The Cat Returns.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: In the animated film “The Cat Returns,” Haru (voiced by Hathaway in the English-language version) rescues a cat on her way to school and discovers the Cat Kingdom.

“The Cat Returns” was met with a warm reception from reviewers, who called it a wonderful and enchanting story.

“While not the greatest Studio Ghibli film by any measure, I was thoroughly entertained by the creative and strange story of a young girl and her adventures in a world of cats,” wrote critic Rachel Wagner for her site Rachel’s Reviews.

Critics loved her as Sarah Barlage Bilott in “Dark Waters” (2019).

Focus Features Anne Hathaway in ‘Dark Waters.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: Based on a true story, the drama “Dark Waters” centres on Rob Bilott (Mark Ruffalo), a corporate defence attorney who takes on an environmental lawsuit regarding pollution at the hands of a huge chemical company.

Hathaway co-starred in the film as Rob’s wife, Sarah Barlage Bilott.

“Dark Waters” is currently Hathaway’s highest-rated film. Critics praised the inspirational nature of the story and the strength of its cast as its biggest selling points.

“This one stays with you, tightly-coiled and quietly horrifying,”Hannah Woodhead wrote for Little White Lies.

