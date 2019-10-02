Every single Brie Larson movie, ranked

Hoot Productions LLC/Lionsgate Brie Larson’s been in some critical darlings and some flops.

Brie Larson has been in many movies that have been both well-received and ripped apart by critics.

The star has been in a few movies that critics didn’t like, such as “Hoot” (2006) and “The Glass Castle” (2017).

She’s also starred in critical darlings including “Short Term 12″ (2013) and Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Although Brie Larson is known for being in some major 2019 Marvel hits (like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel”), she’s actually been acting for years.

To see where these movies stand, Insider ranked Larson’s past films based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes. It’s worth noting that the critic scores were up to date as of publication but are subject to change.

Here are Brie Larson’s films ranked from worst to best, per critic reviews.

A young Larson helped the owls in “Hoot” (2006).

New Line Cinema The film wasn’t much of a hit with critics.

Critic Score: 26%

Audience Score: 55%

This 2006 adaptation of the book by the same name, is “lacking energy and humour,” according to the critic consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. In the movie, a group of kids are on a mission to save owl habitats.

Larson plays Beatrice “The Bear” Leep, a girl whose brother is trying to stop the destruction of these animals’ homes.

Larson is a journalist and author in “The Glass Castle” (2017).

Jake Giles Netter/Lionsgate She went brunette for this role.

Critic Score: 52%

Audience Score: 71%

Based on a true story, this film features Larson as Jeannette Walls, an author and journalist.

Jeannette had a very tumultuous upbringing with toxic parents and an unstable lifestyle and though she is able to bring herself up in the world, she grapples with her true identity.

The critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes is that the cast of this film is “hard-working,” but that the movie’s material is “fundamentally misguided.”

Larson made her directorial debut with “Unicorn Store” (2017) and she starred in it.

51 Entertainment Netflix picked it up for streaming.

Critic Score: 63%

Audience Score: 42%

This is a special one on the list because the film stars Larson and it’s her directorial debut. It was filmed in 2017 but first began streaming on Netflix in April 2019.

“Unicorn Store” is about Kit, a not-so-put-together adult who takes a temp office job when her art dreams seem to fall through. Samuel L. Jackson shows up in the film as The Salesman trying to get Kit a unicorn.

Per the Rotten-Tomatoes critics’consensus, the movie is best for those that enjoy “colourful whimsy” films.

“Free Fire” (2016) is an action movie that critics didn’t totally love.

Protagonist Pictures She’s been in action films since.

Critic Score: 69%

Audience Score: 52%

In this movie about an arms deal that backfires, Larson plays Justine, a businesswoman who’s part of a black-market deal that results in a massive shootout.

Per the Rotten-Tomatoes critics’ consensus, the film is a “spectacular parody – and biting critique – of the insanity of gun violence.”

She’s a photojournalist in “Kong: Skull Island” (2017).

Warner Bros. She snaps photos in the film.

Critic Score: 75%

Audience Score: 69%

In the film, Larson plays Mason Weaver, a photojournalist on an expedition to explore the recently discovered Skull Island, which houses a giant ape.

In their reviews, many critics commended the film’s fast-paced storyline.

She’s the titular character in “Captain Marvel” (2019).

Marvel She kicks butt in the film.

Critic Score: 78%

Audience Score: 54%

Larson plays the titular character in this Marvel film.

Per critics, the movie is packed with tons of action and humour. Sure, it doesn’t have the best scoring for a Marvel movie, but as far as origin stories go, the film seems to be a pretty solid foundation for what Carol Danvers has in store for the next phase of films.

She’s a famous ex-girlfriend in “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” (2010).

Universal Pictures She has platinum-blonde hair in the film.

Critic Score: 81%

Audience Score: 83%

Based on a comic book of the same name, “Scott Pilgrim” doesn’t take itself too seriously, which is part of its appeal.

Larson plays Pilgrim’s ex Envy Adams who used to be sweet before she was changed by fame. Many critics praised the film for being funny and unique.

Larson makes viewers laugh in “21 Jump Street” (2012).

Columbia Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) She’s a bit of a love interest.

Critic Score: 85%

Audience Score: 82%

Bringing it back to another high-school character, Larson plays confident, funny, and naïve Molly, who Schmidt/Doug (Jonah Hill) falls for.

“21 Jump Street” is a comedy film that critics praised for its “balance of humour and heart.”

She plays a younger sister in “Trainwreck” (2015).

Universal Pictures She stars alongside Amy Schumer.

Critic Score: 85%

Audience Score: 66%

In this comedy, which was a pretty big hit at the box office at the time, Larson plays Kim, the very meticulous and responsible younger sister to Amy Schumer’s character, Amy.

Many critics praised this film’s use of the “classic rom-com formula.”

Larson’s a supporting character in “The Spectacular Now” (2013).

Andrew Lauren Productions (ALP) She appears in multiple scenes.

Critic Score: 91%

Audience Score: 76%

Starring Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley, “The Spectacular Now” features Larson as a supporting character.

In the coming-of-age drama, Larson plays the popular girl-next-door who is the original love interest of Teller’s character, Sutter.

Many critics praised the premise of the film and the “fantastic performances” of its cast.

She really made a name for herself with “Room” (2015).

Universal Pictures The movie is incredibly intense.

Critic Score: 93%

Audience Score: 93%

Larson is the lead in this harrowing film about a kidnapped woman and her son who she gave birth to while she was in captivity.

This is also the movie that helped her win her Golden Globe for best actress in a drama motion picture.

The critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes is that the film features “incredible work” by both Larson and Jacob Tremblay, the actor who plays her son in the film.

She’s one of many high-flying stars in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Disney/Marvel She played Captain Marvel.

Critic Score: 94%

Audience Score: 91%

The consensus from critics on Rotten Tomatoes is that this film is “exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful.”

This conclusion to the “Infinity” saga and this era of MCU films brings together just about every single major Marvel film character to date and features Larson in her second movie as Captain Marvel.

In “Short Term 12” (2013), Larson is a counselor.

Cinedigm The movie is beloved by most critics.

Critic Score: 98%

Audience Score: 92%

In the film, Larson plays the lead character, Grace, who works at a facility for at-risk kids and supervises them to the best of her ability.

She also has to overcome her own trauma while working through theirs.

Per the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is an “emphatic, revealing drama that pulls audiences into the perspective of neglected youths.”

