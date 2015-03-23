A random tweet convinced Elon Musk to release a heap of beautiful SpaceX images to the public

Part of the CRS-5 Mission collection. Picture: SpaceX

SpaceX founder Elon Musk decided to release a huge collection of images from the private space agency’s archives following a request from a Twitter fan.

Musk made this announcement on Saturday:

SpaceX Photos Are Now Available Under a Creative Commons License http://t.co/OgHJYimuCU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2015

But was soon facing this question and variations of it from his followers:

@elonmusk Why not just public domain? What is there to lose? — Pandoomic (@Pandoomic) March 21, 2015

So he responded in typical Musk style:

@Pandoomic Just changed them to full public domain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2015

It all happened in under an hour, which is a great example of Musk’s willingness to listen to the people that seem matter to him most. Who could forget this memorable moment in social media-industry relations?

Ad taken out in Palo Alto Daily by two Model S owners is right. Many of the suggestions will be implemented soon. pic.twitter.com/cF43PvJDgQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2014

It’s also a great opening to showcase the incredible work SpaceX is doing in the private space business. From coding your first game at 12 to delivering payloads – soon to be human payloads – to the International Space Station is the proper stuff of dreams.

Here’s our selection of the best shots. You can find plenty more at SpaceX’s Flickr page and on their website.

1. Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship

CRS-3

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft launched from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, for their third official Commercial Resupply (CRS) mission to the orbiting lab on April 18, 2014. Dragon returned to Earth with a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of southern California on May 14, 2014. Dragon is the only operational spacecraft capable of returning a significant amount of supplies back to Earth, including experiments.

DSCOVR

Just before sunset at 6:03pm ET on Wednesday, Feb. 11th, Falcon 9 lifted off from SpaceX’s Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. carrying the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite on SpaceX’s first deep space mission.

Crew Dragon

The SpaceX unveil event of Crew Dragon, the next generation spacecraft designed to carry astronauts to Earth orbit and beyond. The spacecraft will be capable of carrying up to seven crewmembers, landing propulsively almost anywhere on Earth, and refueling and flying again for rapid reusability. As a modern, 21st century manned spacecraft, Crew Dragon will revolutionize access to space.

Crew Dragon Interior

ORBCOMM

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched the ORBCOMM OG2 Mission 1 on July 14, 2014.

ORBCOMM

CRS-5

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft launched from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, for their fifth official Commercial Resupply (CRS) mission to the orbiting lab on Saturday, January 10 at 4:47am EST. Dragon returned to Earth four-and-a-half weeks later with a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of southern California. Dragon is the only operational spacecraft capable of returning a significant amount of supplies back to Earth, including experiments.

ABS/EUTELSAT

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket delivered the ABS 3A and EUTELSAT 115 West B satellites to a supersynchronous transfer orbit, launching from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on Sunday, March 1, 2015 at 10:50pm ET.

CRS-5 Dragon Recovery

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft launched from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, for their fifth official Commercial Resupply (CRS) mission to the orbiting lab on Saturday, January 10 at 4:47am EST. Dragon returned to Earth four-and-a-half weeks later with a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of southern California. Dragon is the only operational spacecraft capable of returning a significant amount of supplies back to Earth, including experiments.

Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship

